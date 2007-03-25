PRA and IntrinsiQ in patient treatment data deal

PRA International, a global clinical research organization, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with fellow American firm IntrinsiQ Research for use of the company's Intellidose electronic medical record software used to manage oncology patients in the USA. IntrinsiQ collects real-time, longitudinal data on more than 45,000 patient treatments for nearly every type of cancer each month from over 600 oncology physicians. The data can be used to precisely forecast patient recruitment, thus accelerating the pace of clinical trials.
The IntrinsiQ data includes detailed information on demographics, tumor type, stage of disease, previous treatment, current anticancer regimens, concomitant medication, laboratory measurements, scans, response data, time to progression and other key factors.
