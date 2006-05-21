Prana's PBT2 shows promise in AD trials

Australia's Prana Biotechnology, a specialist in the field of age-related degenerative disorders, says that it has received the findings of an independent report into recent Phase I trials of its lead compound PBT2, which being developed as an Alzheimer's disease treatment.

The Phase I program, which comprised two studies, examined the compound's safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics, in single and multiple dosages in 87 healthy volunteers. The data indicate that the drug is rapidly absorbed, achieves micromolar concentration levels in the blood stream and, when metabolized, is converted to PBT2-glucouronide, which is readily cleared by the kidney. The firm also said that the drug was tolerated at doses of up to 800mg and that there was no difference in the overall rate of adverse events between the treated and placebo groups.

Prana's clinical advisor, Craig Ritchie, director of mental health clinical trials at University College London, UK, said: "the Phase I results provide the confidence needed to move forward to formal Phase II testing in people with AD." The company added it was in the process of preparing full data from its Phase I program for publication.