Pravastatin Benefits May Extend Beyond Lipid Effects

A new analysis of the WOSCOPS study data (Marketletter November 27,1995) has revealed that patients treated with pravastatin do better than those on placebo, even if they achieved the same blood levels of LDL-cholesterol. This suggests that pravastatin has some other property which may contribute to its beneficial effects.

The WOSCOPS data show that the pravastatin-treated group experienced 36% fewer myocardial infarctions and coronary events. Patients who rely on dietary restriction alone to reduce LDL-cholesterol may therefore be missing out on pravastatin's additional effects.

Several mechanisms were proposed for the effects of pravastatin at the AHA meeting, including stabilization of the fatty plaques in atherosclerotic vessels, some anticoagulant effect or improved function of the arterial lining. WOSCOPS investigator Chris Packard of Glasgow University believes plaque stabilization is the most likely explanation for the effect.