Pravastatin Benefits May Extend Beyond Lipid Effects

A new analysis of the WOSCOPS study data (Marketletter November 27,1995) has revealed that patients treated with pravastatin do better than those on placebo, even if they achieved the same blood levels of LDL-cholesterol. This suggests that pravastatin has some other property which may contribute to its beneficial effects.
The WOSCOPS data show that the pravastatin-treated group experienced 36% fewer myocardial infarctions and coronary events. Patients who rely on dietary restriction alone to reduce LDL-cholesterol may therefore be missing out on pravastatin's additional effects.
Several mechanisms were proposed for the effects of pravastatin at the AHA meeting, including stabilization of the fatty plaques in atherosclerotic vessels, some anticoagulant effect or improved function of the arterial lining. WOSCOPS investigator Chris Packard of Glasgow University believes plaque stabilization is the most likely explanation for the effect.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze