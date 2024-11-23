Pravastatin Sales Forecasts

- Pravastatin sales will soon exceed $1 billion annually, possibly even this year, according to Bristol-Myers Squibb chairman Charles Heimbold. The firm expects the US Food and Drug Administration to approve the drug soon to reduce heart attacks in otherwise healthy patients with hypercholesterolemia; the drug was recently approved the drug for use in patients who already have heart disease. Sales of the diabetes drug Glucophage (metformin) are projected to be $200-$250 million in its first year.