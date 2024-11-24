Sunday 24 November 2024

One To Watch

Precigen

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing cell and gene therapies to target immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Company Overview

In August 2024, Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering, with gross proceeds expected to be approximately $30 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for advancing PRGN-2012 to regulatory approval and commercial readiness, limited clinical development of other pipeline assets, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The net proceeds of the offering, together with Precigen's strategic reprioritization and streamlining of resources and cash on hand, are expected to fund Precigen's operations into early 2025.



Latest Precigen News

Precigen narrows focus and cuts workforce
8 August 2024
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


