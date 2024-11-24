Company Overview

In August 2024, Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering, with gross proceeds expected to be approximately $30 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for advancing PRGN-2012 to regulatory approval and commercial readiness, limited clinical development of other pipeline assets, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The net proceeds of the offering, together with Precigen's strategic reprioritization and streamlining of resources and cash on hand, are expected to fund Precigen's operations into early 2025.