Pregnant women to receive flu vaccine in the UK from 2007

The UK's government will make influenza vaccination available to some pregnant women via the National Health Service from 2007-2008, after receiving advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Patients with multiple sclerosis, hereditary and degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and stroke victims would also be added to those people who can be vaccinated, subject to local availability.

Phil Johnson, the editor of the UK general practitioner's journal Pulse, expressed skepticism, saying: "if the government is going to expect GPs to immunize more and more patients each winter, it is going to have to sort out the manufacturing and delivery process to make sure practices get the vaccine in time."

Under the proposals, flu vaccine would only be available where excess supplies exist from other high risk groups.