Preliminary Data With Alkermes' RMP-7

Preliminary results of an open-label Phase II trial of Alkermes' RMP-7,its drug delivery agent which allows transfer of drugs across the blood-brain barrier, plus carboplatin have demonstrated that the treatment resulted in positive responses in 63% of patients with advanced-stage treatment-resistant brain tumors.
50 patients were intra-arterially administered 300ng/kg RMP-7 and 600mg carboplatin approximately once every four weeks until the patient's clinical status deteriorated or there was evidence of tumor progression. During each treatment cycle, RMP-7 and carboplatin were infused alternately for a total period of 30 minutes.
Median Survival Of 47 Weeks Treatment was generally well-tolerated, says the company. Response was measured as stabilization or reduction in tumor volume as measured by magnetic resonance imaging. An overall median survival of 47 weeks was noted in patients receiving RMP-7 and carboplatin.
