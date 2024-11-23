Pres Clinton's Pledge On Finding AIDS Cure

US President Clinton has vowed he will increase his administration's efforts to find a cure for AIDS and, according to a Reuters report, has warned Congress against trying to cut related government spending. He has also ordered that a government-wide research plan, including a coordinated research budget, be put together within 90 days.

In addition, the President has called on Vice President Al Gore to set up a meeting of scientists and drug industry leaders to investigate ways of speeding up the development of products and methods to protect people from HIV and the infections it causes. Noting that there can be no guarantees from science, he said collective will "can overcome huge obstacles."