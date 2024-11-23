Saturday 23 November 2024

President Of Green Cross To Step Down

2 June 1996

The president of Green Cross of Japan has said that he will step down from his post in a move to take responsibility for Green Cross selling blood products infected with HIV (Marketletters passim), according to local reports. No date was given for when company president Takehiko Kawano's resignation would be effective, but it is likely to be after ongoing restructuring efforts by the firm show results, a company official said, according to one local report.

The company is expecting to make huge losses as a result of the financial settlement of lawsuits with hemophiliacs who were infected by HIV. Also, company sources are reported to have said that the firm is being adversely affected by a boycott of its products.

Furthermore, Green Cross is alleged to have told lies to its sales staff, in an edition of the company's in-house newsletter in 1984, about the safety of the blood products they were marketing.

