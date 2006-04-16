Preventative cardiovascular MD gets "Freedom to Discover"

A specialist in preventative cariovascular medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, USA, has been selected to direct a "Freedom to Discover" unrestricted biomedical research grant, which was awarded to the university by New York, USA-based drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb. Daniel Rader is one of two scientists in the cardiovascular field to benefit from such an award in 2006, a total of $6.0 million being distributed by the company this year. He is best known for his work on high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
The Freedom to Discover Award includes $100,000 per year for five years. Dr Rader said: "this research money will enable us to try new approaches to targeting HDL for therapeutic purposes, a key step in our goal of preventing and reversing heart disease."
