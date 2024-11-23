PRI And Lupin Enter Agreement

Lupin Laboratories, India's third-largest drug manufacturer, has entered into an agreement with US company Pharmaceutical Resource Inc to manufacture and market certain pharmaceutical products in the USA. The two companies plan to market products through a joint venture.

Lupin's core strategy is to focus on the research and production of technologically-challenging bulk active ingredients which can be marketed globally through appropriate maufacturing and marketing alliances, according to the company's founder and chairman, Desh Bandhu Gupta. Lupin claims to be the world leader in ethambutol, a national leader in rifampicin, one of the largest exporters of pharmaceuticals from India, and one of a few manufacturers of cephalosporins.

Kenneth Sawyer, president and chief executive of PRI said: "the numerous strategic alliances we have formed in recent months have enabled PRI to gain increased access to the international market place, while augmenting our portfolio of quality pharmaceutical products in the USA."