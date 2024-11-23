PRIVATIZATION IN ROMANIA "IN JULY"

The privatization of pharmaceutical companies in Romania is due to start on a major scale on July 1, and is likely to proceed quickly, reports the Rompres news agency. The privatization is open to domestic and foreign investors.

Production by Romanian drug firms is based on domestic raw materials and geared towards the home market. The industry is said to have the advantages of a fast circulation of capital, few financial problems and an attraction for foreign investors. For example, Canadian businessmen expressed interest in investing in the industry during a visit by a Romanian delegation to Canada recently; more detailed follow-up talks on this are expected.