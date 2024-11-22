PRIVATIZATION OF BTG COMPLETE

The privatization of the British Technology Group was completed on March 31, 1992, and the group was acquired by a consortium led by BTG's management and staff.

BTG chief executive, Ian Harvey, said that he was satisfied that the objective of protecting and maintaining the group's independence, integrity and "critical mass" of expertise had been achieved. He added that the intellectual property owned by BTG is ultimately protected by a limitation of 15% on any one shareholder, maintained by both the "golden share" for up to five years and by the Articles of Association thereafter.

The group's core business, licensing technology to companies, is being strengthened by an increasing flow of technologies from outside the UK, particularly Europe and the USA, where it is also developing technology sources, he said.