PRIVATIZATION OF BTG COMPLETE

The privatization of the British Technology Group was completed on March 31, 1992, and the group was acquired by a consortium led by BTG's management and staff.
BTG chief executive, Ian Harvey, said that he was satisfied that the objective of protecting and maintaining the group's independence, integrity and "critical mass" of expertise had been achieved. He added that the intellectual property owned by BTG is ultimately protected by a limitation of 15% on any one shareholder, maintained by both the "golden share" for up to five years and by the Articles of Association thereafter.
The group's core business, licensing technology to companies, is being strengthened by an increasing flow of technologies from outside the UK, particularly Europe and the USA, where it is also developing technology sources, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze