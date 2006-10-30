Probiora3 achieves positive trial results

US biopharmaceutical company Oragenics says that the first two subject groups have completed the treatment protocol of an assessment of its probiotic product, Probiora3. The study was designed to determine the safety and efficacy of the product, in the form of a mouthrinse, in combating disease-causing bacteria in the oral cavity.
The trial examined the effect of Probiora3 on the levels of three clinically-important bacterial species, specifically, Streptococcus mutans, Prophyromonas gingivalis and Campylobacter rectus, all of which are associated with gum disease, tooth decay and bad breath. Treatment, in the form of daily mouth rinsing, resulted in substantial reductions of all three organisms from baseline levels. In addition, the firm reported that the product was well-tolerated and was not associated with any safety concerns.
Robert Zahradnik, Oragenics president, said that the final group of trial subjects are due to complete the study in four weeks time, and added that if the results of the third cohort confirm those of the earlier sections of the assessment, the product could reach selected markets during the second half of 2007.
