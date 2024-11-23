Problems Ahead Of Japan April Price Cuts

In Japan, medical institutions are expected to refrain from buyingmedicine supplies ahead of the National Health Insurance drug price revisions scheduled for April, and their demands for discounts are expected to intensify, said Toshio Fujii, chairman of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association marketing committee.

Speaking at a press conference last month, Mr Fujii (reported in Pharma Japan) added that there is a fear that sales of prescription medicines will show zero growth in the current fiscal year. The pharmaceutical industry, he noted, has undoubtedly entered a "winter period." Hoping to mitigate the situation, Mr Fujii said the JPMA marketing committee has decided to emphasize:

- simplification and rationalization of transactions between manufacturers and wholesalers;