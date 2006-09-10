Problems of medicines for the elderly highlighted at UK conference

Researchers have found that more than a quarter (28%) of the UK's elderly population may be missing out on essential prescribed medical treatments, either because they simply are not taking their medicines or not doing so effectively, according to a study presented at the British Pharmaceutical Conference, the annual meeting of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, held earlier this month in Manchester.
It is a known fact amongst health researchers that such medication-related problems are common in the elderly, especially in those living alone. This study, carried out by pharmacists at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, aimed to find out exactly why elderly people do not take their medicines. A 58-item questionnaire was mailed to residents living in 24 sheltered housing complexes in Aberdeen. Respondents were aged between 78 and 86 years old. The research found that:
- 28% of people said that they did not always take their medicines;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze