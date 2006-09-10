Problems of medicines for the elderly highlighted at UK conference

Researchers have found that more than a quarter (28%) of the UK's elderly population may be missing out on essential prescribed medical treatments, either because they simply are not taking their medicines or not doing so effectively, according to a study presented at the British Pharmaceutical Conference, the annual meeting of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, held earlier this month in Manchester.

It is a known fact amongst health researchers that such medication-related problems are common in the elderly, especially in those living alone. This study, carried out by pharmacists at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, aimed to find out exactly why elderly people do not take their medicines. A 58-item questionnaire was mailed to residents living in 24 sheltered housing complexes in Aberdeen. Respondents were aged between 78 and 86 years old. The research found that:

- 28% of people said that they did not always take their medicines;