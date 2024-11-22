Procept's Anti-HIV Drug In Phase I/II

Specialist in immune system therapeutics Procept has started Phase I/II clinical trials for its leading drug candidate PRO 2000, a compound intended for the treatment of HIV-1.

The study will be conducted in Amsterdam and will evaluate the safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of the drug in HIV-infected patients in a dose-escalating manner. Preliminary data suggest the drug was well-tolerated in a healthy-volunteer, dose- ranging study. Further to this, preclinical studies have shown PRO 2000 to block the binding of gp120, an HIV surface glycoprotein, to its cellular target, the CD4 protein.

Procept believes that by binding to CD4, PRO 2000 may act as a molecular (mechanical) barrier to block HIV from infecting its target immune system cells, including T cells and macrophages. In addition, the company is optimistic that the drug, because of the nature of its mechanism of action, is less likely to lead to drug resistance than other HIV treatments.