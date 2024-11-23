Saturday 23 November 2024

Process For Adopting Managed-Care Regulations Extended

9 December 1996

For the next few years, "managed care will be the major concern in health insurance," according to US Insurance Commissioner Deborah Senn, who has rescheduled adoption of new managed-care health insurance regulations in order to redraft some of the proposals and make sure all sectors of health care and the public have adequate opportunity to review the new rules. The rules project started early-1996 as a first try at retooling existing health insurance regulations.

Ms Senn said the new schedule would allow for further refinement of the rules, adding that at least two of the subchapters, those dealing with health care networks and disclosure requirements, will be substantially rewritten to address issues raised by consumers and insurers.

The new schedule for the rules includes target adoption dates of: - April 1997 for subchapters dealing with provider contracts, health service delivery, claim settlement, dispute resolutions and grievance procedures; - fall 1997 for the subchapters dealing with consolidation of current regulations on health benefits and for two subchapters dealing with health care networks, disclosure and reporting.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze