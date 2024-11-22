PROCORDIA PACT REACHED IN SWEDEN

The Swedish government and Volvo have reached an agreement over the food and pharmaceutical conglomerate Procordia. The Swedish car manufacturer had planned to merge with Procordia in a takeover bid, but the government will continue with its plan to privatize the minority stake that it holds. However, Volvo will hold the largest stake in Procordia, increasing its 42.7% to 45%. The government holds 40%.
Procordia's pretax profit for 1991 was 3.3 billion Swedish kroner ($554.4 million), up 200% on the previous year. This was attributed to the health care unit, Kabi Pharmacia, making a strong recovery from a restructuring program. Operating profit at Kabi Pharmacia grew 41% to 2.1 billion kroner in 1991, and sales were 9.5 billion kroner, up 12%. The biotech operation, Pharmacia Biosystems, made operating profit of 272 million kroner, having made a loss of 95 million kroner in the previous year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze