ProCyte 3rd quaretr results

- At ProCyte Corporation revenues declined from $1.3 million in the 1994 third quarter to $684,382. In the first nine months of 1995 revenues were up 6.5% to $3.4 million. The net loss for the three-month period was $1.4 million or $0.11, a reduction on the previous year. In the nine-month period the loss was $4.2 million, compared with $9.2 million. Research, development and regulatory expenses decreased around 73% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to completion of the Phase III study of Iamin gel.
