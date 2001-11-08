Profile Thera and Pfizer sign pact

Profile Therapeutics and Pfizer have entered into a licensing andoption agreement under which the former will license its "intelligent inhaler" technology for use in the clinical validation of an undisclosed experimental drug to treat respiratory disease. Profile will also modify its Adaptive Aerosol Delivery technology, with the objective of providing appropriate performance characteristics required by Pfizer for use in the studies. The development is at a preclinical stage, and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.