Profit Growth Strong In First Six Months At Takeda

Takeda's net profits and recurring profits advanced in the first six months of fiscal 1995. Net profits grew 13.8% to 21.2 billion yen ($217.8 million) and recurring profits were ahead 4.6% to 40.7 billion yen.
Sales in the first half of the year were slow, advancing 0.5% to 283.5 billion yen. Sales of pharmaceuticals were sluggish in the first six months, rising only 0.8% as a result of Japanese government implemented price cuts for pharmaceuticals and growing costs for R&D, according to the company. However, sales of vitamin drinks, which were aided by an unusually hot summer, and vitamin tablets, were said to have been strong, boosting profits.
Expectations For Full Year Takeda anticipates that for the full year ending March 1995 its sales will advance 1.5% to 570 billion yen and that recurring profits will decline slightly, by 0.2%, to 77 billion yen.
