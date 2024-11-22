Profits Plunge And Chairman Goes At ACF

Profits at pharmaceutical wholesaler ACF of the Netherlands plummeted from 29.5 million guilders in 1993 to 2.5 million guilders ($1.6 million) in 1994, the company has revealed. It was also announced that ACF's chairman Paul Slagmulder resigned "in connection with the changed company structure."
A Blom, who will take up the position of chairman in October, is understood to want to strengthen ACF's wholesaling activities, which currently represent around 85% of total turnover.
He is also expected to cut costs in the wholesale division by 30 million guilders and achieve "maximum centralization of medicine distribution by reducing the number of distribution centers from eight to two," according to local reports.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze