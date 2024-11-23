Profits Up At Leciva

- Prague-based company Leciva recorded gross profits of 232 millionkoruna ($8.6 million), a rise of 4.5%, on sales for the year of 1.2 billion koruna, an increase of 5.9% in the first three months of 1997, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.

In 1996, Leciva recorded gross profits of 507 million koruna, and turnover of 4.8 billion koruna. The Czech drug company's shares traded at 2,218 koruna on the Prague Stock Exchange on June 3. Leciva's largest shareholder is the Czech National Property Fund, with a 68.63% stake, according to CTK.