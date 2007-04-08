Progenics files new OIC treatment with FDA

USA-based firms Progenics Pharmaceuticals and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals say that the former is in the process of submitting a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval for a co-developed subcutaneous formulation of methylnaltrexone as a treatment for opioid-induced constipation. The companies explained that the drug was designed not to interfere with pain-relief in patients receiving opioid-based palliative care.
In December 2005, Progenics and Wyeth entered into an exclusive, worldwide joint agreement, focused on the development and commercilization of methylnaltrexone for opioid-induced treatment side effects (Marketletters passim). The drug is also being assessed as an intravenous therapy for the treatment of post-operative ileus.
The firms said that the NDA submission is based on data from two Phase III trials of the drug, in which its safety and efficacy were established. Progenics said that it expects the FDA to review the filing using its standard process, and added that, if the NDA is successful, it plans to launch a single-use version of the product in early 2008, with a pre-filled syringe version following later that year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze