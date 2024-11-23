Saturday 23 November 2024

Progenics Licenses Onco Vaccine And Adjuvant

8 January 1996

US company Progenics Pharmaceuticals has licensed a clinically- advanced melanoma vaccine, GMK, from the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, USA, and signed a contract with Cambridge Biotech for access to the immunostimulatory adjuvant QS-21, a GMK constituent.

GMK Shows Clinical Promise GMK is a ganglioside conjugate vaccine comprising GM2 ganglioside, an antigenic-determining molecule, coupled to a carrier protein called keyhole limpet hemocyanin, and formulated with QS-21. In clinical trials, treatment with the prototype product has been shown to reduce disease recurrence and prolong survival in high-risk melanoma patients, with induction of antibodies against GM2 ganglioside in all patients treated. Two Phase III trails for GMK are scheduled to start in early 1996, in the USA and Europe.

Under the terms of the Sloan-Kettering deal, Progenics gains an exclusive worldwide license to ganglioside conjugate platform technology. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze