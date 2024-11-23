Saturday 23 November 2024

Progress At Sequus In 1995 Marked By Doxil Launch

16 June 1996

Fiscal 1995 was a year of major progress for US company Sequus. At the start of the year the firm had sufficient cash to support operations for only a few months and no product approvals in the USA. By the end of the year it had almost $50 million in funding, had launched its proprietary anticancer product Doxil (liposomal doxorobicin) in the USA, had fielded its own US sales force, and had filed with the US Food and Drug Administration for its proprietary antifungal agent, Amphotec (liposomal amphotericin B).

Doxil was cleared by the FDA in November 1995 for use in the treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma in AIDS patients whose disease has progressed on prior combination chemotherapy, or in patients intolerant to such therapy. Sequus launched the product in the USA in the following month, according to its annual report for 1995.

The firm also commented that the European Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products unanimously recommended marketing authorization of Doxil in February this year (Marketletter February 26). Once approved, the product will be marketed as Caelyx throughout the European Union. The recommendation provides for the use of Doxil as both first-line and second-line treatment for AIDS-related KS in patients with low CD counts and extensive mucocutaneous or visceral disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze