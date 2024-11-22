Friday 22 November 2024

Progress In 1994 For Amgen And Cellcor

13 February 1995

US biotechnology companies Amgen and Cellcor have both reported progress in 1994.

Amgen said the year was one of recognition and innovation. The fourth quarter and full year included a one-time write-off of $116 million for the acquisition of Synergen. Without the write-off, Amgen's net income in the fourth quarter would have been $121 million, or $0.87 per share, and for the year, $436 million or $3.12 per share.

"1994 was a superb year for Amgen. The strong earnings...were achieved despite a rapidly changing health care market," said Gordon Binder, the company's chairman and chief executive. Worldwide sales of Neupogen (filgrastim) for the quarter were $220.5 million, up 18%. In the USA, sales of the product amounted to $167 million, and international sales of Neupogen were $54 million. For the year, worldwide sales were ahead 15% to $289 million, with turnover in the USA amounting to $617 million and international sales at $212 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze