Progress In 1994 For Amgen And Cellcor

US biotechnology companies Amgen and Cellcor have both reported progress in 1994.

Amgen said the year was one of recognition and innovation. The fourth quarter and full year included a one-time write-off of $116 million for the acquisition of Synergen. Without the write-off, Amgen's net income in the fourth quarter would have been $121 million, or $0.87 per share, and for the year, $436 million or $3.12 per share.

"1994 was a superb year for Amgen. The strong earnings...were achieved despite a rapidly changing health care market," said Gordon Binder, the company's chairman and chief executive. Worldwide sales of Neupogen (filgrastim) for the quarter were $220.5 million, up 18%. In the USA, sales of the product amounted to $167 million, and international sales of Neupogen were $54 million. For the year, worldwide sales were ahead 15% to $289 million, with turnover in the USA amounting to $617 million and international sales at $212 million.