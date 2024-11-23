Progress Revealed At Enzon

Enzon executives speaking at the firm's annual meeting for shareholders said that the US biopharmaceutical company has improved its burn rate and cash balance, which is now sufficient for two years.

In October, the company secured Medac GmbH, a German pharmaceutical company, to market Oncaspar (L-asparaginase) in Europe and Russia. Medac will conduct clinical trials for new indications, such as first-line therapy of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, adult ALL, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and AIDS-related lymphoma, as well as obtain registrations for the remaining countries where the product is not yet approved.

In an alliance with Japanese company Green Cross for development of recombinant human serum albumin, the product is in Phase III clinical trials in Japan as a blood volume expander.