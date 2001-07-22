Prolifix finds new protein target for drug development

Prolifix of the UK has identified a new protein, called STRAP, whichseems to play a pivotal role in the cascade of events which leads to programmed cell death or apoptosis. The company hopes that compounds which block the activity of STRAP could be used to prevent the premature death of healthy cells, such as those in hair follicles and bone marrow, which often die following chemo- and radiotherapy for cancer.
Details of the new protein have been published in the journal Molecular Cell (2001 vol 8; 1:71-84) by researchers at Glasgow University in the UK.
