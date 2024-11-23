Promise With Wyeth And Celltech's CMA-676

- Wyeth-Ayerst and Celltech's investigational compound CMA-676, whichcomprises an antibody linked to a new cytotoxic agent, has shown promise in a trial involving 39 patients with acute myelogenous leukemia. Two patients achieved complete remissions for about six months, while seven others experienced morphologic remission, whereby leukemia cells were temporarily eliminated from the blood and bone marrow. The drug was also well-tolerated, with the most common side effects being fever and chills, reported in about 75% of patients. Phase II trials are being initiated.
