Promising Ph II data for Access' OraRinse

Access Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated in a Phase II clinical trialthat OraRinse, a 0.5% solution of amlexanox (a canker sore treatment which is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in a 5% paste formulation) which utilizes the company's mucoadhesive liquid technology, was effective in the treatment and prevention of mucositis in patients with head and neck cancers who were undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.
Study results demonstrate that, when evaluated using the oral mucositis assessment scale and compared to historical patient databases, OraRinse reduced the average severity of the disease 40%, lowered the maximum intensity 35%, and decreased the median peak intensity approximately 50%.
Access is currently evaluating the possibility of developing its mucoadhesive liquid technology for the management of the various phases of mucositis, and aims to incorporate an analgesic for pain management and compounds for the treatment of bacterial or fungal infections into the technology. Amlexanox showed no additional benefit as a prevention for mucositis with the new technology, but the company is planning further clinical studies to evaluate the product in the treatment of localized established mucositis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze