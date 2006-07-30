Friday 22 November 2024

Promising Ph II data for Myriad Genetics' Flurizan

30 July 2006

USA-based Myriad Genetics has completed a Phase II follow-on study of its selective amyloid beta-lowering agent Flurizan (MPC-7869) in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease. The data, which were presented at the 10th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders, in Madrid, Spain, suggest that study participants taking 800mg of Flurizan experience a substantial benefit over other dose groups in the study and that this benefit continued to increase over 24 months, for each of the evaluated areas of cognition, memory loss, global function and activities of daily living.

According to Myriad, the data also suggest that, during the follow-on period from months 12 to 24, the benefit of Flurizan increases in terms of both effect size and significance, the longer patients remain on the drug. At month 24, patients on 800mg of the drug had an effect size of 72%, with a highly-significant value of p=0.0005, as measured by their global function on the CDR-sb test.

The firm's president, Adrian Hobden, said that "the results are consistent with a mode of action for Flurizan that is modifying the course of the underlying disease process." Based on this data, Myriad has advanced its development plans for Flurizan and has enrolled its first patients in a new global Phase III trial of the drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze