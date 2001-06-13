Promising results for Cephalon's Provigil

Two new studies have demonstrated that patients given Cephalon'sProvigil (modafinil) tablets, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, experienced a sustained response for more than 2.5 years. An additional study, in which patients were given either a 200mg or 400mg dose once per day, or a divided 400mg dose, also showed that the response may be related to the dosage. All doses resulted in the patients experiencing significantly improved wakefulness, but those receiving 400mg of Provigil were significantly more awake than the ones receiving 200mg on both the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test and the Clinical Global Impression of Change scale.
