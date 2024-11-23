Proof Of Principle In Oral Tolerance

Researchers at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in the USA have reported studies demonstrating that white blood cells from multiple sclerosis patients receiving AutoImmune's Myloral (oral bovine myelin) produce immune-regulating hormones that may suppress the disease. The studies, reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (July 1996), are the first to demonstrate the cellular mechanism of oral tolerance in humans.
Myloral's clinical efficacy and safety as an orally-administered treatment for MS is currently being evaluated in a Phase III, 515-patient, randomized, double-blind clinical trial, which is expected to be completed in the spring of next year. In the studies reported in the JCI, the researchers isolated 4,860 T lymphocyte lines from 34 MS patients. 17 patients had received Myloral for at least two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze