Friday 22 November 2024

Prophylaxis or treatment in coping with invasive fungal infections; EBMT meeting

30 April 2006

Over 5,000 physicians and nurses specializing in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) met in Hamburg, Germany, at the 32nd annual meeting of the European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation, to hear international experts discuss major issues affecting the day-to-day care of their patients. Invasive fungal infections (IFIs), which are among the leading causes of transplant-related mortality, occur most often in the setting of prolonged neutropenia or graft versus host disease (GVHD).

The outcome for patients is better when treatment is started before infection is well established and much discussion at the meeting centered on whether to treat high-risk patients to prevent infections before they develop symptoms (ie, prophylaxis), when they develop markers of occult infections (so-called pre-emptive therapy), or only when they develop early clinical signs and symptoms (so-called empiric therapy). These discussions included strategies on how to identify the patients who would most benefit from prophylactic therapy.

Details of two large trials that studied the prophylactic use of the broad-spectrum triazole posaconazole (Noxafil oral suspension, Schering-Plough) were also discussed at the EBMT meeting. These showed that posaconazole could reduce the incidence of IFIs as well as cut the overall mortality in high-risk patients. These promising results have highlighted the need for continued development of consensus recommendations, such as those discussed at the 1st European Conference on Infection in Leukaemia meeting in September 2005. Current consensus guidelines (which are country specific) state that none of the antifungal agents then available could be recommended for use to prevent both yeast and mould infections in high-risk patients with acute leukemia or those receiving stem cell transplants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze