ProStrakan and Ferring sign licensing deal

Galashiels, Scotland-based drugmaker ProStrakan says that it has signed an agreement with Switzerland's Ferring, which covers the distribution of both Rectogesic (glyceryl trintrate ointment) and Tostran (testosterone gel) in central and eastern Europe, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independant States.
Under the terms of the deal, ProStrakan is entitled to an undisclosed upfront payment in return for supplying both products to the Swiss firm for an agreed transfer price. The Scottish company explained that the products, which have been launched in UK and Sweden, will enter the market in other European countries based on approval under the European Union mutual recognition procedure, completed earlier in the year.
Prostrakan added that, in addition to the Ferring deal, it has entered into similar agreements with other partners covering the distribution of Rectogesic and Tostran in Ireland, Greece and Turkey. The firm said the licensing deals it has established would allow it to focus on selling the products in the USA and western Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze