ProStrakan buys Tostran and Rectogesic

Galashiels, Scotland-based specialty pharmaceutical developer ProStrakan says it has completed the purchase of expanded rights to Rectogesic (glyceryl trinitrate ointment, sold as Cellgesic in the USA) and Tostran (testosterone gel) from US drugmaker Cellergy Pharmaceuticals.

The deal, which was for a total cash consideration of $9.0 million, gives the Scottish group key worldwide rights to the products on a royalty and milestone free basis, in addition to related patent estate and intellectual property rights.