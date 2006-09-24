Friday 22 November 2024

ProStrakan half-year sales up 28% to L16.1M

24 September 2006

Scottish drugmaker ProStrakan says that, for the half year ended June 30, 2006, its total sales were L16.3 million ($30.7 million), down slightly on the L16.5 million it made in the first six-months of 2005. The company said, however, that, excluding sales of the immunology product Sandoglobulin which reverted to its licensor Sandoz in June 2005, it achieved revenues of L16.1 million, up 28% on the comparable period last year.

The firm also reported that it has made important regulatory and commercial progress with its product portfolio, including: initiating a Phase III trial of Sancuso (transdermal granisetron patch), which is on schedule to complete in early 2007; the filing of Rapinyl (sublingual fentanyl tablet) with European regulatory authorities for the treatment of breakthrough pain in cancer patients; and the continuing success of Tostran (testosterone gel), Rectogesic and Adcal D3, the branded calcium and vitamin supplement used as an adjunct to osteoporosis drugs.

