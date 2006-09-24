ProStrakan half-year sales up 28% to L16.1M

Scottish drugmaker ProStrakan says that, for the half year ended June 30, 2006, its total sales were L16.3 million ($30.7 million), down slightly on the L16.5 million it made in the first six-months of 2005. The company said, however, that, excluding sales of the immunology product Sandoglobulin which reverted to its licensor Sandoz in June 2005, it achieved revenues of L16.1 million, up 28% on the comparable period last year.
The firm also reported that it has made important regulatory and commercial progress with its product portfolio, including: initiating a Phase III trial of Sancuso (transdermal granisetron patch), which is on schedule to complete in early 2007; the filing of Rapinyl (sublingual fentanyl tablet) with European regulatory authorities for the treatment of breakthrough pain in cancer patients; and the continuing success of Tostran (testosterone gel), Rectogesic and Adcal D3, the branded calcium and vitamin supplement used as an adjunct to osteoporosis drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze