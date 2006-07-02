ProStrakan to sell Cellegy drugs in CIS/Russia

UK-based speciality pharmaceuticals group ProStrakan has agreed to extend the geographic rights to two of its leading prescription products, Tostrex and Rectogesic, with its licensing partner, USA-based Cellegy Pharmaceuticals.
In consideration for the re-structuring of the timing of certain approval milestones payable to Cellegy, the US firm has licensed the drugs for the markets of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. ProStrakan noted that the new terms do not involve an increase in the total amounts payable to Cellegy.
ProStrakan originally acquired the European commercialization rights to the agents in July and December 2004, respectively. Tostrex, a 2% testosterone gel product indicated for the treatment of male hypogonadism, was launched in Sweden in September 2005 and has already achieved a 25% share of the gel market. Rectogesic is a 0.4% topical nitroglycerin ointment indicated for treatment for the pain associated with chronic anal fissures and is the only prescription medicine specifically licensed for the relief of this condition. ProStrakan noted that the product has grown rapidly since being launched in the UK in May 2005, with annual sales in excess of L1.5 million ($2.7 million).
