Protagen awarded GMP certification

Germany's Protagen AG has been awarded Good Manufacturing Practice certification and will be providing customers with protein analysis services in accordance with international quality assurance guidelines with immediate effect.
The firm says it is one of the first biotechnology companies in Germany to meet the requirements for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) to offer analytical methods within the guidelines for manufacturers of therapeutic proteins.
Commenting on the news, Protagen chief executive Christoph Huels said: "being awarded GMP certification is a great achievement for Protagen and underlines our strategy to provide protein analysis services of the highest quality. We are committed to supporting our customers in their effort to meet the industry's increasingly strict controls and regulations, and we are delighted to be able to offer the flexibility of tailoring research programs and providing protein services under GMP where required."
