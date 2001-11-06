Protarga's Taxoprexin in Ph II prostate study

US firm Protarga has initiated a multicenter Phase II clinical trial ofits Taxoprexin (DHA-paclitaxel) for the treatment of hormone-refractory prostate cancer. The company notes that, in this study, Taxoprexin is the first chemotherapy that patients will receive for their hormone-resistant disease.

This study is part of a multinational Phase II program designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Taxoprexin in eight types of cancer in up to a total of 400 patients. A total of 29 major oncology centers in the USA and Europe are participating in these trials.