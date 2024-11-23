Protective Qualities Of GW's Troglitazone In Diabetics

New clinical data presented at the 16th International DiabeticFederation Conference in Helsinki, Finland, suggest that the novel antidiabetic agent troglitazone lowers levels of albumin in the urine of people with type II diabetes, and may protect them from cardiovascular and renal damage - a leading cause of premature death in this patient population.

The studies, sponsored by Glaxo Wellcome, investigated the effects of troglitazone monotherapy (200mg-600mg) in 219 patients and in 231 patients taking troglitazone in combination with a sulfonylurea. Patients on monotherapy were randomized to three 12-week, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging studies, and urine samples were collected at baseline and at week 12. For patients receiving troglitazone in combination with a sulfonylurea, urine was collected at baseline and throughout the study duration.

Patients on troglitazone monotherapy showed a reduction of 18%-57% in urinary albumin levels compared with placebo, while those on combination therapy experienced reduction in urinary albumin of 20%, compared with those receiving a sulfonylurea alone.