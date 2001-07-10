Protein Design Labs signs patent rights deal with AHP

US firm Protein Design Labs has entered into a two-year patent rightsagreement with American Home Products, under which the latter will pay a non-refundable, non-creditable upfront (undisclosed) fee to PDL for the rights to obtain a worldwide, non-exclusive license under its antibody humanization patents for antibodies to a specific (unidentified) target antigen.

Upon exercise of the rights, AHP will pay an additional fee to PDL and possibly license maintenance fees and royalties on sales of the antibodies. AHP currently has a non-exclusive worldwide license to market the PDL-developed anticancer drug Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin for injection), which gained US regulatory approval last May (Marketletter May 29, 2000).