Proteome in stroke licensing deal with bioMerieux

UK-based Proteome Sciences says it has entered into a licence agreement with France's bioMerieux to use its biomarkers in blood for the detection, diagnosis and monitoring of stroke. These were discovered and validated using a combination of different proteomic approaches, all of which are available for external use through its proprietary ProteoSHOP platform.

Under the terms of the research licence, bioMerieux will test Proteome Sciences' biomarkers for a stroke diagnostic panel across a well defined and sizeable patient population at a renowned neurological center of excellence in Continental Europe. Financial details were not disclosed.