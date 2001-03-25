Proteome Sciences sets up research unit at King's College

UK AIM-listed proteomics and gene expression research firm ProteomeSciences is to set up a proteomics facility within the Institute of Psychiatry at King's College, London, and has entered into a collaboration with the IoP to address neurodegenerative disease.
The facility will focus on high-output proteomics, using high-sensitivity protein separation techniques combined with leading-edge mass spectrometry from a powerful combination of the latest mass spectrometry instrumentation, the company says.
Proteome points out that the neurodegenerative diseases research at the IoP addresses the pathogenic mechanisms for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and motor neurone diseases, a well as rarer conditions. The objectives of the research group are to improve diagnostic accuracy, discover new treatments and improve existing care of patients with these conditions.
