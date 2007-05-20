Protherics develops vaccine for hypertension

UK, Cheshire-based drugmaker Protherics has developed a vaccine that could help alleviate high blood pressure, according to the UK's Daily Mail newspaper. The vaccine could offer a more convenient option in the treatment of hypertension, which is largely controlled with pills, and could improve treatment compliance as it would require just three injections with a booster every six months.

The newspaper reports that the firm has tested the vaccine in humans and will now initiate a larger trial with a 10-fold more immunogenic formulation. Protherics noted that hypertension is a major risk factor for serious diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Many patients with high blood pressure fail to take their medicines as prescribed because they generally feel well, which often results in poor control of the condition. As a result, about 70% patients do not have their pressure controlled despite advances in treatment.