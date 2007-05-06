Provectus completes dosing in Ph I melanoma trial

USA-based Provectus Pharmaceuticals says it has completed patient dosing in a Phase I assessment of its anticancer agent Provecta (PV-10), in the treatment of stage III/IV metastatic melanoma.

Provectus' chief executive, Craig Dees, explained that successful dosing represents the achievement of the trial's primary safety goals, adding that, "while it will be several months before final follow-up is completed for the last patient, Provecta was generally well-tolerated by all 20 patients with minimal side effects." Dr Dees went on to say that interim analysis of data from the first 11 patients had indicated that tumor response rate was higher than that achieved by the standard treatment.

Provectus added that it expects to release detailed results from the trial throughout the year as patient follow up is completed. The firm said that the drug is being examined as a treatment for cancers of the breast and liver.