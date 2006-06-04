pSivida expands BrachySil study program

Australian bionanotechnology company pSivida says it has broadened the scope of a Phase IIb trial of BrachySil (32-P BioSilicon), used in the treatment of inoperable liver cancer, to new research centers in the Philippines and Taiwan.
The study, which is also being undertaken at sites in Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia, is designed to determining the optimal dose of the drug for use in the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. Enrolled subjects will be evaluated for up to 12 months after the trial ends, with primary endpoints being defined as patient safety and tumor response.
The firm added that a Phase IIa trial, initiated in June 2004, showed that the product was safe and well tolerated in patients suffering from this type of cancer.
