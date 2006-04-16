pSivida sees positive results in Retisert study

Australian nanotechnology firm pSivida says that two-year data from trials of its drug implant Retisert, designed to release flucinolone acetonide over a sustained time period, shows that the product slows the progression of diabetic macular edema. The US Food and Drug Administration approved the implant for the treatment of uveitis in April 2005.
DME trial yields positive results
The trial, which was carried out by global eye care company and exclusive Retisert licensee Bausch & Lomb, showed that only 10% of the eyes treated with the product experienced disease progression, compared with 30% of those receiving repeat laser treatment. The product also reduced retinal thickening involving the fovea and led to a statistically-significant three line improvement in vision.
